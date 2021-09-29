Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle recovered, driver arrested, drugs seized: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:50 pm
Police say officers spotted a repeat offender driving a stolen vehicle in Penticton’s downtown core, with a large quantity of drugs being seized during the arrest. View image in full screen
Police say officers spotted a repeat offender driving a stolen vehicle in Penticton’s downtown core, with a large quantity of drugs being seized during the arrest. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

A Penticton man is facing two charges after being spotted in a stolen vehicle, with police saying they also seized a large quantity of drugs during the arrest.

According to police, Derek Thomas Johnson, 36, was arrested on July 22 and is facing counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say officers from Penticton’s street enforcement unit (SEU) were conducting proactive patrols that day and spotted the stolen vehicle being driven in the downtown core.

Read more: Stranger bear sprays couple inside vehicle; Penticton RCMP investigating

Also aiding the SEU was Kelowna’s target enforcement unit.

“During the arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs, indicative of drug trafficking,” said RCMP, noting Johnson was slated to appear in Penticton provincial court on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“This was a great collaborative effort between Penticton and Kelowna RCMP to ensure that a repeat offender was successfully arrested without causing any further potential risk to the general public,” said Cpl. Brent Huff of the SEU.

“The owner of this stolen vehicle was very pleased to learn of this recovery and acknowledged the efforts of the local police.”

