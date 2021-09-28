Stranger bear sprays couple inside vehicle; Penticton RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP say they’re investigating an alleged incident of two people having been deliberately assaulted with bear spray.

According to police, the incident happened earlier this month, on Sept. 10, along the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive West.

RCMP say that just before 7:30 p.m., an unknown man exited a black, four-door sedan and approached another vehicle that had a couple sitting inside it.

“The suspect sprayed bear spray through the couple’s open passenger window,” police said. “The man then immediately returned to his own vehicle and departed.”

The suspect is described as having a heavy build with a beard and balding. He was last seen wearing an orange-reddish T-shirt and black pants.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

