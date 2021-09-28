Menu

Crime

Stranger bear sprays couple inside vehicle; Penticton RCMP investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:59 pm
Police say a man walked up to a couple in a vehicle and sprayed bear spray at them through an open window. View image in full screen
Police say a man walked up to a couple in a vehicle and sprayed bear spray at them through an open window. Global News

Penticton RCMP say they’re investigating an alleged incident of two people having been deliberately assaulted with bear spray.

According to police, the incident happened earlier this month, on Sept. 10, along the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive West.

RCMP say that just before 7:30 p.m., an unknown man exited a black, four-door sedan and approached another vehicle that had a couple sitting inside it.

Read more: Penticton RCMP release photos of shotgun-wielding robbery suspect

“The suspect sprayed bear spray through the couple’s open passenger window,” police said. “The man then immediately returned to his own vehicle and departed.”

The suspect is described as having a heavy build with a beard and balding. He was last seen wearing an orange-reddish T-shirt and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
