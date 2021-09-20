Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton RCMP release photos of shotgun-wielding robbery suspect

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 6:45 pm
Penticton RCMP released two photographs of an armed robbery suspect who allegedly targeted a retail store in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Penticton RCMP released two photographs of an armed robbery suspect who allegedly targeted a retail store in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Courtesy: RCMP/Submitted

Penticton Mounties have released two images of a skull mask-wearing, shotgun-wielding suspect who allegedly targeted a retail store over a week ago.

Cst. James Grandy said the lone suspect entered a store in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Sept. 12, at 8:30 p.m., brandishing the weapon and threatening an employee.

The suspect made off with cash and product, running westbound on Riverside Drive.

Read more: Penticton homicide victim, 22, fondly remembered by friends and family

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 40 years old, 5’9” tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, a black long sleeve undershirt, black pants, a black hat and a skull mask. He was also carrying a blue bag.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are releasing a photo of the suspect with the goal of advancing this ongoing investigation,” Grandy said.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect, or has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, can contact Constable Creasey at 250-492-4300.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagpenticton rcmp tagpenticton armed robbery tag200 block of Riverside Drive robbery tagPenticton armed robbery suspect tagPenticton robbery tagPenticton robbery suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers