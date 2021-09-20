Penticton RCMP release photos of shotgun-wielding robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Mounties have released two images of a skull mask-wearing, shotgun-wielding suspect who allegedly targeted a retail store over a week ago.

Cst. James Grandy said the lone suspect entered a store in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Sept. 12, at 8:30 p.m., brandishing the weapon and threatening an employee.

The suspect made off with cash and product, running westbound on Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 40 years old, 5’9” tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, a black long sleeve undershirt, black pants, a black hat and a skull mask. He was also carrying a blue bag.

“Police are releasing a photo of the suspect with the goal of advancing this ongoing investigation,” Grandy said.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect, or has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, can contact Constable Creasey at 250-492-4300.