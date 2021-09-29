Menu

Health

Boil water advisory issued for residents of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:27 pm
A boil water advisory has been issued for L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, according to borough officials. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory has been issued for L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, according to borough officials. Brayden Jagger Haines

A boil water advisory has been issued for Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, according to borough officials.

Residents are being asked to not use tap water without boiling it to a full boil for at least one minute.

This includes drinking, cooking, making ice, giving water to pets and brushing teeth.

All other uses, like bathing and washing clothes, are safe, according to a statement issued by the city.

“The preventive boil water advisory is still in effect and the temporary street closure maintained, the time for our teams to finalize the cleaning of the premises,” a statement read.

Borough officials say the order is being issued as a precaution after a leak in an underground aquifer.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the water main break that occurred late afternoon Tuesday has since been repaired.

A second water leak occurred on Boivin Street.

The city says it does not anticipate a complete water shutoff at this time, although it may be necessary later, depending on the excavation and the complexity of the repairs required.

