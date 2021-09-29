Quebec registers 594 new cases, 7 more deaths attributed to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 594 new COVID-19 cases and the pandemic-related deaths of seven people Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped.

Health officials say there are 306 patients in hospitals across the province, a drop of 15. This includes 91 people in intensive care units, a decrease of four in the past 24-hour period.

The immunization campaign saw another 10,115 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past day. Over the course of the rollout, more than 12.8 million shots have been given in Quebec.

When it comes to screening, 32,794 tests were carried out Monday.

The province’s case count has reached 409,525 while the death toll from virus stood at 11,369 in the latest update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 392,000 people have recovered.