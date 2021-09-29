SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec registers 594 new cases, 7 more deaths attributed to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec to give 3rd dose of vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes' Quebec to give 3rd dose of vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that the province will be giving residents living in long-term care homes a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, amid rising outbreaks in facilities. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.

Quebec reported 594 new COVID-19 cases and the pandemic-related deaths of seven people Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped.

Health officials say there are 306 patients in hospitals across the province, a drop of 15. This includes 91 people in intensive care units, a decrease of four in the past 24-hour period.

The immunization campaign saw another 10,115 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past day. Over the course of the rollout, more than 12.8 million shots have been given in Quebec.

Read more: Quebec to give 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in long-term care homes

When it comes to screening, 32,794 tests were carried out Monday.

The province’s case count has reached 409,525 while the death toll from virus stood at 11,369 in the latest update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 392,000 people have recovered.

