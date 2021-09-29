Copper stolen from transfer station in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Two suspects are wanted following the theft of a quantity of copper from a transfer station in the Municipality of Trent Lakes last week.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, two suspects broke into a transfer station on Crystal Lake Road and removed a quantity of copper.
The suspects and their vehicle were captured on video surveillance, OPP said Wednesday.
One suspect is a man believed to be in his 60s, He had a full grey beard and was wearing a light-coloured camouflage cap, a blue sweater and dark pants.
The second suspect is a woman believed to be in her mid-50s. She had brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black shirt and pants.
The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly a newer model Dodge Durango or Citadel, based on obscured badging and wheels and the roof rack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimehere.ca.
