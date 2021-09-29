Menu

Crime

Copper stolen from transfer station in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 10:45 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of copper from a transfer station in Trent Lakes. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of copper from a transfer station in Trent Lakes. OPP

Two suspects are wanted following the theft of a quantity of copper from a transfer station in the Municipality of Trent Lakes last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, two suspects broke into a transfer station on Crystal Lake Road and removed a quantity of copper.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on video surveillance, OPP said Wednesday.

Read more: 3 suspects sought after ATV, Sea-Doos stolen from business, Peterborough County OPP say

One suspect is a man believed to be in his 60s, He had a full grey beard and was wearing a light-coloured camouflage cap, a blue sweater and dark pants.

The second suspect is a woman believed to be in her mid-50s. She had brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black shirt and pants.

Story continues below advertisement
Suspects in the theft of copper at a transfer station in Trent Lakes. View image in full screen
Suspects in the theft of copper at a transfer station in Trent Lakes. OPP

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly a newer model Dodge Durango or Citadel, based on obscured badging and wheels and the roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimehere.ca.

