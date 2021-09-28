Menu

Crime

3 suspects sought after ATV, Sea-Doos stolen from business: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:04 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects following the theft of vehicles from a power sport business.
Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects following the theft of vehicles from a power sport business. OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects following the theft of approximately $25,000 in power sport vehicles from a business on the outskirts of the city on the weekend.

Officers were called Sunday to Gateway Powersport and Marine on Heritage Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for reports of a theft that is believed to have occurred sometime Saturday night.

Police say the suspects — two males and a female — entered the parking lot by driving a black Ford 150 (with extended cab) through a locked security gate. They then stole an all-terrain vehicle, two personal watercraft, and the trailer for the watercraft.

Read more: Man arrested following rash of thefts in Peterborough city and county: OPP

The value of the theft is estimated at $25,000, OPP said. Items stolen were described as:

  • 2015 Sea-Doo GTI SE 155, blue and white in colour bearing vehicle information number (VIN) YDV81719J415
  • 2016 Sea-Doo Wake-Wake 155, blue and white in colour bearing VIN YDV33893C616
  • 2006 Bombardier 250 ATV, yellow in colour bearing VIN RFGUB25196S000565
  • 2016 Triton single-axle trailer, grey in colour bearing Ontario marker P6973A and VIN 4TCSM1125GH243465

Surveillance photos released Tuesday by OPP:

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimehere.ca.

