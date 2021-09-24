Menu

Crime

Man arrested following rash of thefts in Peterborough city and county: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 10:30 am
Peterborough County OPP located a suspect following a rash of thefts in the city and county on Sept. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP located a suspect following a rash of thefts in the city and county on Sept. 22, 2021. The Canadian Press

An arrest has been made following several reported thefts in Peterborough city and county on Wednesday

According to Peterborough County OPP, the first incident occurred around 6 p.m. at a residence in Peterborough where a trailer containing construction equipment was stolen.

Police say the suspect then attended a residence in Selwyn Township but was confronted by a homeowner. The suspect allegedly damaged the homeowner’s vehicle and other property before fleeing the area.

Read more: Items stolen from storage units at Selwyn Township business: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say the same suspect later stole several pieces of gardening equipment from a residence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Around 9:45 p.m., investigators located the suspect at storage facility on Highway 7. He was arrested and the stolen items were recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond Gould, 36, of Selwyn Township, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime' Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime
Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime
