Man arrested following rash of thefts in Peterborough city and county: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made following several reported thefts in Peterborough city and county on Wednesday

According to Peterborough County OPP, the first incident occurred around 6 p.m. at a residence in Peterborough where a trailer containing construction equipment was stolen.

Police say the suspect then attended a residence in Selwyn Township but was confronted by a homeowner. The suspect allegedly damaged the homeowner’s vehicle and other property before fleeing the area.

OPP say the same suspect later stole several pieces of gardening equipment from a residence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Around 9:45 p.m., investigators located the suspect at storage facility on Highway 7. He was arrested and the stolen items were recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond Gould, 36, of Selwyn Township, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

2:05 Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime