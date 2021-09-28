‘On The Bay’ festival: 2 days of free music at Hamilton’s Bayfront Park

The organizers of Hamilton’s biggest arts and music festival revealed details of a two-day free festival set for Bay Front Park in early October.
“On The Bay” will be a two-day music event happening Oct. 8 and 9 with headliners Tim Baker (Hey Rosetta!), Death from Above 1979, The Halluci Nation and Kiesza.
The outing features a pair of stages with Friday’s sets beginning at 6 and running until about midnight. Saturday will run from noon to midnight.
The gathering essentially merges Supercrawl-produced programming with music from the Something Else! Festival.
Additional performers are expected to be announced in the lead up to the event, which will run rain or shine.
Tickets are available now and attendance will be limited to just 15,000 per day with advance registration through supercrawl.ca
The event requires pre-registration, but attendees can also purchase reserved all-day distanced seating in a front-of-stage VIP area featuring a licensed bar and prime sight lines.
In accordance with provincial legislation, all ticket holders ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, as well as matching government-issued ID.
Saturday October 9 -12pm-12am
