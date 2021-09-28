Regina Public Schools to discuss proof of vaccination at school board meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday night’s Regina Public Schools board of education meeting will examine the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from the division’s employees.

An item listed in the school board’s agenda packet for its Sept. 28 meeting indicates a recommendation from the division’s administration for “developing and implementing a proof of vaccination policy for Regina Public Schools.”

“The purpose of this item is to seek endorsement from the Board of Education to develop an Administrative Procedure (AP) on proof of vaccination for Regina Public Schools employees,

contractors, Board members and others,” states the agenda item, which was prepared by director of education Greg Enion.

The proposed vaccination AP would cover issues including processes for employees to provide proof of vaccination, accommodations for those who are unable to be vaccinated when appropriate, protocols for people who do not provide vaccination proof and “consequences for non-compliance.”

Administrative procedures, regulations and practices can be enacted with authorization from the director of education through a school board policy called Board Delegation of Authority. This is done when the director of education believes such steps are required to exercise operational responsibilities, according to school division administration.

The school board noted that the provincial government is encouraging other employers, including school divisions, to implement a proof of vaccination or negative test result requirement similar to the government’s for employees in work spaces.

“As we continue to follow expert advice in minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools, we know that vaccination has been shown to effectively mitigate COVID-19 virus transmission and protect vaccinated individuals from severe consequences of COVID-19, including the Delta variant currently circulating in Saskatchewan,” administration said in the agenda.

The division added that the board of education will publicly announce its stance on a vaccination policy following Tuesday’s meeting.

Administration would be tasked with updating the school board on progress in the development and implementation of the new policy at monthly board meetings.