Quebec police make arrest in homicide of 32-year-old St-Donat woman

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed Tuesday the arrest of a 36-year-old Saint-Donat man in connection with the death of Andréanne Ouellet, a 32-year-old mother.

In a news release, the SQ said officers from the Matawinie station were called to a single-family home on Chemin de la Montagne in Saint-Donat, located roughly 135 kilometres north of Montreal, at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday after a woman’s “inanimate” body was found inside.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The SQ said an autopsy is being carried out to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding Ouellet’s death and that it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not said what link, if any, exists between Ouellet and the man arrested in connection with her death.

The SQ said he is meeting with investigators and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face unspecified charges.