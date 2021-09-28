COVID-19: 4 new cases in Peterborough area including at Kenner Collegiate; active cases fall to 19

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

In its update issued around 4:13 p.m., the regional health unit reported 19 active cases, down from 22 reported on Monday morning.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — includes:

Total confirmed cases : 1,817 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,817 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases : 1,051 — an additional seven since Monday (1,044). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,051 — an additional seven since Monday (1,044). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23. Resolved cases : 1,775 — an additional seven cases since Monday (1,768). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases.

: 1,775 — an additional seven cases since Monday (1,768). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 500 — down from 507 reported on Monday A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

500 — down from 507 reported on Monday A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 9:12 a.m. Tuesday (the school board no longer identifies the specifics of case including whether a student or staff member is involved):

Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook: Three cases — unchanged since Monday. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute: One new case on Tuesday. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports the following case within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

Trent University reports five active cases (three at its Peterborough campus, unchanged since Monday; and two cases at the Durham campus, one more since Monday).

The university also reports 89 per cent of students and 95 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another 7 per cent of students and 1 per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Tuesday:

Testing: More than 60,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.

More than 60,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 313 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 313 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,375) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.1 per cent (365 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.4 per cent (eight cases) have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 : St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in the cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in the cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Go Vaxx Bus at Lang Pioneer Village museum, 104 Lang Rd. in Keene — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Lansdowne Place mall, 645 Lansdowne St. W. in Peterborough — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.