COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough; nearly 79% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon as active cases remained unchanged.

In its update issued around 4:40 p.m., the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following update:

New cases (since Tuesday): 1

Active cases : 25 — unchanged from 25 reported both on Tuesday and Monday. There were 31 cases reported on Friday.

Variant of concern cases : 1,031 — an additional two since Tuesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,796 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases : 1,748 — an additional case since Tuesday (1,747). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases .

Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died. Close contacts: 319 — down from 360 reported on Tuesday and 364 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients on Wednesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesdays, the health unit reported the following:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

84.3 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 83.6 per cent on Sept. 15)

78.7 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 77.7 per cent on Sept. 15).

Adults (ages 18 and up):

84.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 83.8 per cent on Sept. 15)

79.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 78.3 per cent on Sept.15).

Youth (ages 12-17):

81.8 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 80.4 per cent on Sept. 15)

69.7 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 67.9 per cent on Sept. 15).

To date, the health unit reports 220,871 doses of vaccine have been administered — an additional 2,418 since Sept. 15. Of that total, 110,745 eligible residents have received a first dose; 103,214 have received a first and second dose (an additional 1,358 since Sept. 15).

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Sept. 23: Havelock Community Centre, 39 George St. E., in Havelock from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online by visiting this website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports Wednesday that all cases are now resolved at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. There were single cases at Kaawaate East City Public School and Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough and two cases at North Shore Public School in Keene.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reports no cases at its schools within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction

Trent University has reported two student cases at its campus in Peterborough and one student case at its Durham campus (outside PPH’s jurisdiction). No other details were provided on the cases.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at their campuses in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Wednesday:

Testing: More than 59,550 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Tuesday’s update.

More than 59,550 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Tuesday’s update. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,362) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.9 per cent (358 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.4 per cent (seven cases) have yet to be determined.