SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Amid COVID-19 surge, new restrictions coming for B.C.’s eastern Fraser Valley

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 4:14 pm
A health-care worker is silhouetted as she walks past the British Columbia mobile medical unit set up outside Abbotsford Regional Hospital in Abbotsford, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The mobile medical unit was deployed to Abbotsford to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak that has occurred at the Mission Correctional Institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A health-care worker is silhouetted as she walks past the British Columbia mobile medical unit set up outside Abbotsford Regional Hospital in Abbotsford, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The mobile medical unit was deployed to Abbotsford to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak that has occurred at the Mission Correctional Institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

With COVID-19 cases surging in the eastern Fraser Valley, the B.C. government is putting in place additional restrictions, starting on Wednesday.

Municipalities affected are Chilliwack, Hope, Mission, Harrison Hot Spring, Agassiz and Abbotsford.

Private gatherings will be limited to five additional people or one other household in the region.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the changes at a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Read more: COVID-19: Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes to in-person learning amid outbreak

For organized events, the maximum will be 10 people inside or 50 outside, but the capacity limits will be expanded if everyone is fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Wednesday, event organizers with capacities higher than 10 people indoors will be required to check vaccine cards for proof of full immunization.

Proof of full immunization is not needed for indoor events elsewhere in B.C. until Oct. 24.

Read more: B.C. extends COVID-19 restrictions to Northern Health region as cases mount

The shift in policy will include Abbotsford Canucks hockey games and other larger events in the region.

Gyms will also now be required to check for full immunization.

– More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAbbotsford tagVaccines tagbc covid tagChilliwack tagCOVID restrictions tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagHarrison Hot Springs tagEastern Fraser Health tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers