Amid COVID-19 surge, new restrictions coming for B.C.’s eastern Fraser Valley

With COVID-19 cases surging in the eastern Fraser Valley, the B.C. government is putting in place additional restrictions, starting on Wednesday.

Municipalities affected are Chilliwack, Hope, Mission, Harrison Hot Spring, Agassiz and Abbotsford.

Private gatherings will be limited to five additional people or one other household in the region.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the changes at a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

For organized events, the maximum will be 10 people inside or 50 outside, but the capacity limits will be expanded if everyone is fully immunized.

Starting Wednesday, event organizers with capacities higher than 10 people indoors will be required to check vaccine cards for proof of full immunization.

Proof of full immunization is not needed for indoor events elsewhere in B.C. until Oct. 24.

The shift in policy will include Abbotsford Canucks hockey games and other larger events in the region.

Gyms will also now be required to check for full immunization.

– More to come