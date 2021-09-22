COVID-19: Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes to in-person learning amid outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Chilliwack, B.C., is taking a break from in-person learning following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chilliwack School District said in a statement Wednesday that Promontory Heights Elementary will move to remote learning starting Thursday through the end of next week.

The district said it expects the school will resume in-person instruction on Oct. 4.

A note from Fraser Health said an outbreak was declared at the school on Wednesday.

“Out of caution, our Fraser Health officer and their team have determined that we break from in-person learning in an effort to put a stop to the current spread of the virus,” the statement said.

B.C.’s top doctor said Tuesday that the province is reversing course on notifying parents about COVID-19 exposures at schools after she previously said reporting of single cases caused too much anxiety.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that parents and teachers from across the province have let it be known they need to be informed about the transmission of the virus and that a new system is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

— with files from The Canadian Press