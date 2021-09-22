SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Chilliwack elementary school temporarily closes to in-person learning amid outbreak

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 10:42 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. to bring back COVID-19 exposure notifications for schools' B.C. to bring back COVID-19 exposure notifications for schools
WATCH: To the welcome relief of parents and teachers, B.C. is bringing back its COVID-19 exposure notifications for schools. The move comes after the province began the school year, only contacting individuals at risk. Richard Zussman has more on what's prompted the change in tack by health officials.

An elementary school in Chilliwack, B.C., is taking a break from in-person learning following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chilliwack School District said in a statement Wednesday that Promontory Heights Elementary will move to remote learning starting Thursday through the end of next week.

The district said it expects the school will resume in-person instruction on Oct. 4.

A note from Fraser Health said an outbreak was declared at the school on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. will once again start notifying schools and parents of single exposure cases' B.C. will once again start notifying schools and parents of single exposure cases
B.C. will once again start notifying schools and parents of single exposure cases

“Out of caution, our Fraser Health officer and their team have determined that we break from in-person learning in an effort to put a stop to the current spread of the virus,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C.’s top doctor said Tuesday that the province is reversing course on notifying parents about COVID-19 exposures at schools after she previously said reporting of single cases caused too much anxiety.

Read more: B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID-19 exposures

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that parents and teachers from across the province have let it be known they need to be informed about the transmission of the virus and that a new system is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagBonnie Henry tagChilliwack school closes COVID-19 tagChilliwack school COVID-19 tagPromontory Heights Elementary tagPromontory Heights Elementary COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers