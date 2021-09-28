Peterborough man arrested after windows on businesses found broken: police

A Peterborough man is facing mischief charges after several business windows were broken on Monday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man damaging windows to businesses in the area of George and Brock streets.
A short time later, officers located the suspect matching the description provided to police.
The investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Woods-Blake, 24, of Peterborough, who was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 12, police said Tuesday.
