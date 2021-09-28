Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after windows on businesses found broken: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:52 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following reports of windows of businesses being damaged. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing mischief charges after several business windows were broken on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man damaging windows to businesses in the area of George and Brock streets.

A short time later, officers located the suspect matching the description provided to police.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after traffic signs in Selwyn Township spray-painted, OPP say

The investigation led to the arrest of Jacob Woods-Blake, 24, of Peterborough, who was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 12, police said Tuesday.

