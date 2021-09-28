SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg with Hal Anderson
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Morantz keeps seat; Eyoflson concedes defeat after verified vote count

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 10:44 am
Conservative Marty Morantz (left), and Liberal Doug Eyolfson are running in the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley. View image in full screen
Conservative Marty Morantz (left), and Liberal Doug Eyolfson are running in the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The federal Liberal candidate in a tight election race in the west has conceded defeat.

Unofficial election results from Sept. 20 were very close in Charleswood—St. James—Headingley—Assiniboia, with just 24 votes between Conservative Marty Morantz and Liberal Doug Eyolfson.

Story continues below advertisement

That would be close enough to prompt an automatic recount under federal law.

But a validated vote count, which involves a returning officer reviewing the addition of votes at each poll, has given Morantz the win by a wider margin of 460 votes.

Eyolfson says he’s very proud of the campaign he ran and is returning to work as an emergency physician.

Eyolfson won the seat in 2015 but was beaten by Morantz in 2019.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagfederal election 2021 tagSt. James tagCharleswood tagheadingley tagAssiniboia tagMarty Morantz tagDoug Eyolfson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers