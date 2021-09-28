Morantz keeps seat; Eyoflson concedes defeat after verified vote count

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberal candidate in a tight election race in the west has conceded defeat.

Unofficial election results from Sept. 20 were very close in Charleswood—St. James—Headingley—Assiniboia, with just 24 votes between Conservative Marty Morantz and Liberal Doug Eyolfson.

Though we didn’t get the results we were hoping for, I’m very proud of the campaign we ran. I had a fantastic team around me who left no stone unturned and I have no regrets. — Dr. Doug Eyolfson (@DougEyolfson) September 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

That would be close enough to prompt an automatic recount under federal law.

But a validated vote count, which involves a returning officer reviewing the addition of votes at each poll, has given Morantz the win by a wider margin of 460 votes.

Eyolfson says he’s very proud of the campaign he ran and is returning to work as an emergency physician.

Eyolfson won the seat in 2015 but was beaten by Morantz in 2019.