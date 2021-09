Send this page to someone via email

It appears a very close federal election race in a west Winnipeg riding is heading for a recount.

Counting all the ballots in the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley continued until almost 48 hours after polls closed Monday night.

2/2 I want to extend a thank you to all of the Elections Canada workers who are carrying out this very important job and look forward to seeing the final results. — Dr. Doug Eyolfson (@DougEyolfson) September 23, 2021

Eyolfson says he anticipates a recount in the coming days.