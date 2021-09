Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Pickering late Monday.

Police said the shooting was reported on Dragonfly Avenue, near Taunton Road and Sideline 26, at around 11:31 p.m.

Police said one man died during the shooting and all other people in the residence have been accounted for.

There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Investigators did not release the victim’s age or identity.