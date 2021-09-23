Menu

Crime

Police charge 2 with 1st-degree murder in 2019 shooting of Oshawa teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 3:51 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. Nick Westoll / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. — Two people have been charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of a teenager in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say 22-year-old Ramanujan Ratnavel and an 18-year-old man have been charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 2019 incident.

They say the 18-year-old was 16 at the time of the shooting and therefore cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they were called to a townhouse complex on Pentland Street that night after several shots were fired.

They say 18-year-old Devon Patten, of Oshawa, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
