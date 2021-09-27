False fatal traffic accident call results in charges for Saskatchewan man

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Mistawasis First Nation, Sask., was in court on Monday in Prince Albert, Sask., after he provided a false report of a serious two-vehicle collision over the weekend.

Saskatchewan RCMP say their Ahtahkakoop detachment received a report of a collision on Saturday at 1 a.m. on the Mistawasis First Nation involving “multiple casualties and two deceased individuals.”

Officers from the Ahtahkakoop and Blaine Lake RCMP detachments, along with EMS, STARS and local residents, ran extensive patrols throughout the area to locate the collision.

RCMP say that officers determined the call could have been a untrue report once emergency responders were unsuccessful in locating the scene.

Police began an investigation into the reporting of the collision, which resulted in charges for a 21-year-old Tyler Sanderson.

He has been charged with public mischief and obstructing a police officer.

Mistawasis First Nation is located approximately an hour north of Saskatoon.

