SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 83% of eligible Ottawa residents double vaccinated

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 4:03 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Monday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A number of key COVID-19 metrics in Ottawa are holding steady to start the week as the percentage of fully vaccinated residents ticks up.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from increases of 79 cases on Sunday and 50 cases on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city dipped slightly to 463 in the latest report.

Read more: Ontario reports 613 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

There was no change to the number of deaths, outbreaks or hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate stands at 2.3 per cent as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows slight progress in the number of people who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, some 83 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 or older have received both doses of the vaccine while 88 per cent of those eligible have gotten at least one shot.

Just under 80 per cent of residents aged 18-39 have received at least an initial shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, OPH’s dashboard shows.

Click to play video: 'Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot' Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagcovid vaccines tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers