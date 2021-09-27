COVID-19: 83% of eligible Ottawa residents double vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

A number of key COVID-19 metrics in Ottawa are holding steady to start the week as the percentage of fully vaccinated residents ticks up.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from increases of 79 cases on Sunday and 50 cases on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city dipped slightly to 463 in the latest report.

There was no change to the number of deaths, outbreaks or hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate stands at 2.3 per cent as of Monday.

OPH’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows slight progress in the number of people who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, some 83 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 or older have received both doses of the vaccine while 88 per cent of those eligible have gotten at least one shot.

Just under 80 per cent of residents aged 18-39 have received at least an initial shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, OPH’s dashboard shows.

