Traffic

Major crash on the Port Mann Bridge Monday snarls traffic, injures drivers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:57 pm
A collision on the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning has created a traffic nightmare for drivers.
A collision on the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning has created a traffic nightmare for drivers.

A huge crash on the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning has snarled traffic in both directions.

According to Drive BC, eastbound on the bridge is completely blocked, including the westbound HOV lane.

The BC Highway Patrol says early indications are that a disabled pickup truck was rear-ended by a delivery-type vehicle, seriously injuring the driver of the pickup truck who was outside of the vehicle at the time. The driver of the delivery vehicle was also injured and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Everyone is being asked to make space for emergency crews on the scene.

Click to play video: 'Dramatic spike in traffic on Port Mann bridge' Dramatic spike in traffic on Port Mann bridge
Dramatic spike in traffic on Port Mann bridge – Oct 10, 2019

Read more: Traffic on Port Mann Bridge has increased dramatically over 5 years: ministry

Drivers are being told to expect major delays.

All eastbound traffic is being routed via the 152nd Street lanes to Surrey, which re-connect with Highway 1 south of the Fraser River.

Traffic in and out of Coquitlam and Surrey is affected.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Burnaby at 604-526-9744.

