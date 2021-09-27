SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Infectious disease expert touts flu vaccine to ward off ‘twindemic’ in B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Infectious disease experts predict bad flu season ahead' Infectious disease experts predict bad flu season ahead
After a nearly non-existent flu season last year, we could be in for a bad on this year. Infectious disease expert Dr. Brian Conway tells Jennifer Palma that flu shots will be crucial to containing its impact during the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert in Vancouver is urging the public to “run” and get this season’s flu shot as soon as it’s available.

After a nearly non-existent flu season in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Dr. Brian Conway warns that B.C. residents can expect a sharp increase in flu cases this year.

“We’re in touch with each other, more interpersonal contact … so that will lead to more transmission,” said the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.

“There’s (also) less community-based immunity because we had no flu season to speak of last year to build that.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's (also) less community-based immunity because we had no flu season to speak of last year to build that."

Read more: Vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians have very negative relationship, poll finds

In 2020, Conway said there were only 18 influenza cases in B.C., compared with more than 4,000 in the last pre-pandemic flu season.

Story continues below advertisement

Because flu vaccines are usually based on the previous year’s outbreak, he added, the lack of cases also means this year’s flu vaccine is a bit of an “educated guess.”

Nevertheless, Conway urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot, in order to avoid a “twindemic” in which both viruses run rampant, side by side.

Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools' Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools
Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools

“The illness of COVID and influenza are very similar, one to the other, so people will have difficulty differentiating which one they have if they get sick,” said Conway.

It’s not the time to be “tough” and work while sick, he added, encouraging everyone to stay home for a case of the sniffles.

Read more: How health measures aimed at COVID-19 routed the flu in Canada this season

Story continues below advertisement

Health professionals don’t yet know if you can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, he added, or how those conditions could exacerbate each other.

The B.C. CDC is expected to provide more information about flu vaccine availability in October.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagFlu Shot tagFlu Season tagDr. Brian Conway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers