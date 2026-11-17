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Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor Gio Benitez is speaking out after receiving a “surprising” health diagnosis.

During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, Benitez, 41, said that he was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease, which is a type of heart disease affecting “the main blood vessels that supply blood to the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It shocked me because I feel totally fine,” he said. “I eat right. I exercise. I do all the things.”

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Earlier this month, Benitez said that he underwent a coronary artery calcium scan, which is a non-invasive CT scan of the heart that checks for calcium in the arteries that supply the heart.

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Benitez revealed that his test results came back with a score of 137, which is a score that shows moderate plaque deposits and is associated with a relatively high risk of a heart attack or other heart disease over the next three to five years, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I know that so many people have the silent killer inside them, and they have no idea,” he said on GMA, later adding, “That’s what I want everyone to know, that you can feel fine and still have this happening.”

He said that the test, which was recommended by his ABC News colleague Dr. Tara Narula, cost around USD$100 and took roughly five minutes to complete.

“I was expecting it to say zero when I woke up the next morning, and I saw that number of 137,” he said.

Benitez said that the results were “surprising” and “really scary.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told People. “My other tests were fine and now here it was—my worst fear, coming true. How could this be happening?”

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Benitez told the outlet about his family’s health history and revealed that his grandmother died of a heart attack when she was 61 years old.

“My aunt had heart attack in her sleep, also young. My uncle? Heart attack. He was young, too. My other uncle, another heart attack, also young,” he added.

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On the other side of his family, Benitez said that one of his grandfathers underwent triple bypass surgery and his grandmother needed medication to relieve chest pressure.

“It was literally everywhere all around me,” Benitez told People.

“So I was always sort of panicked around it, even though doctors over the years told me everything’s fine,” he continued. “But when I got the diagnosis, with the kind of heart health trauma that I have in my life, that’s something that I started thinking about myself. ‘Is this going to happen to me tonight? Is this it? Will I close my eyes and just never open them again?'”

Benitez said he has already started seeing positive results after starting treatment, which includes taking cholesterol-lowering medications.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” he said.

Benitez said he decided to share his diagnosis publicly in order to help others.

“I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops,” he told People. “If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”

What is coronary artery disease?

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada describes coronary artery disease (CAD) as the most common form of heart disease.

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The foundation says that CAD occurs when one or more of the coronary arteries becomes narrow or blocked.

“Normally, blood flows through blood vessels like water through a hose. In coronary artery disease, major blood vessels that supply blood, oxygen and nutrients to the heart become damaged or diseased,” according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

The damage causes the vessels to become narrow, stiff or blocked and the process is often called hardening of the arteries or atherosclerosis, the organization notes.

There are three types of coronary artery disease, including, obstructive, non-obstructive and spontaneous coronary artery dissection.

Obstructive coronary artery disease happens when blood vessels have significantly narrowed or blocked. Non-obstructive happens when blood vessels have narrowed because they have branched off to smaller vessels or is due to the heart muscle squeezing too tightly on the vessels.

Spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) refers to the tearing of blood vessels in the heart.

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The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says that causes of CAD include plaque build up on artery walls.

The factors that cause plaque to build up include damage or injury to the inner layer of the coronary arteries caused by risk factors like high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and more.

Plaque accumulating at the site of an injury in a process called atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries is also a factor that causes plaque to build up, according to the organization.

Early warning signs of CAD can include fatigue, pain and dizziness.

The organization says that women are more likely to experience non-traditional symptoms such as vague chest discomfort, fatigue, sleep difficulties, indigestion and anxiety.

There is currently no cure for CAD but there are treatments including medications, surgery and lifestyle changes that can help slow down its progress, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

In Canada, coronary artery calcium routine screening is not recommended, but doctors can refer patients for testing if they believe it is needed, according HealthLink BC and MyHealth Alberta.

When done by referral from a doctor in a medically necessary diagnostic capacity, such tests are typically covered. If they are done outside of a diagnostic capacity or medical necessity, paying out of pocket can cost you anywhere from $600 to $800 depending on the screening facility and province.