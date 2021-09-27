Menu

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Repentigny, Que. attempted murder

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 4:17 pm
A police handout photo of Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Repentigny on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
A police handout photo of Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Repentigny on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Police handout

Police in Repentigny, Que., say there is an arrest warrant out for Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue, 26, in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon on La Matapédia Street, that sent one man to hospital.

Although the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Repentigny police are treating the incident as an attempted homicide.

In a news release, Repentigny police said Dimundu-Bellevue has been on the run since Sunday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Repentigny man sent to hospital after shooting Sunday afternoon

Dimundu-Bellevue is 185 centimetres tall and weighs 82 kilograms, has mid-length hair in dreadlocks and blue-green eyes. He also has a heart tattoo on his left form are and another tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman, whom police said was an accomplice of Jefferies, was arrested Sunday evening.

Activists respond to Repentigny police department's plan to tackle racial profiling
Activists respond to Repentigny police department’s plan to tackle racial profiling

Maria Komorova appeared in court Monday morning and was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger a life.

She is being detained until her next court appearance for a bail hearing.

