Arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Repentigny, Que. attempted murder

Police in Repentigny, Que., say there is an arrest warrant out for Jeffrey Dimundu-Bellevue, 26, in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon on La Matapédia Street, that sent one man to hospital.
Although the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Repentigny police are treating the incident as an attempted homicide.
In a news release, Repentigny police said Dimundu-Bellevue has been on the run since Sunday and is considered armed and dangerous.
Dimundu-Bellevue is 185 centimetres tall and weighs 82 kilograms, has mid-length hair in dreadlocks and blue-green eyes. He also has a heart tattoo on his left form are and another tattoo on his left hand.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman, whom police said was an accomplice of Jefferies, was arrested Sunday evening.
Maria Komorova appeared in court Monday morning and was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger a life.
She is being detained until her next court appearance for a bail hearing.
