Repentigny man sent to hospital after shooting Sunday afternoon

A man in his 30s was shot Sunday afternoon in Repentigny, but his life is not in danger.

The victim was transported to a Montreal hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Police Department of the City of Repentigny (SPVR).

The 34-year-old man, who is known to police, was shot three times.

Police say he is not cooperating with investigators. “We have a good idea of ​​what could have happened, but for the moment the investigation is continuing,” said SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier.

No further details regarding the shooting were released, so as not to interfere with the work of investigators.

The police were alerted at 5:17 p.m. that gunshots had been heard on rue de La Matapédia.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood Sunday evening, while a crime scene technician surveyed the scene.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident.

“The fact that the victim collaborates more or less delays the continuation of things,” Marier said.