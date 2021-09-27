Body found in Toronto’s east end, homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a deceased body was found in the city’s east end, near the Toronto Zoo.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Finch Avenue and Reesor Road at around 12:12 a.m. Monday.

Toronto fire officials said they received a call for a grass fire in the area.

Officers were then called in for a report of “something suspicious.”

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation and police said at this time the investigation is ongoing. A nyone with information is asked to call police.

There is no word on age or gender of the victim.

