Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport evacuated due to ‘suspicious item’

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:49 am
A ferry prepares for departure to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. View image in full screen
A ferry prepares for departure to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport has been evacuated due to a ‘suspicious item.’

A spokesperson for the airport told Global News the item was found within a carry-on item and that Toronto police and fire have been called in.

“Passengers are asked not to enter the terminal and should expect flight delays,” the statement said.

Police said officers were at the airport for an investigation but would not confirm the nature of the incident.

Police said the airport was being evacuated.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagBilly Bishop Airport tagBilly Bishop Evacuated tagBilly Bishop Suspicious Item tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers