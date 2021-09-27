Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport evacuated due to ‘suspicious item’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport has been evacuated due to a ‘suspicious item.’

A spokesperson for the airport told Global News the item was found within a carry-on item and that Toronto police and fire have been called in.

“Passengers are asked not to enter the terminal and should expect flight delays,” the statement said.

Police said officers were at the airport for an investigation but would not confirm the nature of the incident.

Police said the airport was being evacuated.

Passenger are asked not to enter the terminal and should expect flight delays. More details to follow. 2/2 — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) September 27, 2021

Advertisement