Green Party Leader Annamie Paul resigns following drop in votes and seats

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the party following another electoral defeat and months of internal turmoil.

Paul’s resignation comes after she finished fourth in her Toronto Centre riding behind Liberal incumbent Marci Ien, who had also defeated her in a 2020 byelection. It was also her third time losing in Toronto Centre in as many years.

In winning the leadership bid in October 2020 with 54 per cent of the votes on the final ballot, Paul became the first Black Canadian and Jewish woman to head a federal party.

Yet since gaining the leadership, Paul’s tenure has been filled with controversies.

In June, one of three Greens sitting in Parliament, Jenica Atwin, decided to cross the floor to sit with the Liberals. Atwin’s decision to switch teams came after internal conflicts within the party over the Israeli–Palestinian crisis. At the time, a senior adviser to Paul blasted both Atwin and fellow Green MP Paul Manly, saying “we will work to defeat you.”

The two remaining Green MPs, former party leader Elizabeth May and Manly, issued a statement of support for Atwin, insisting that Paul had made the situation untenable.

Shortly after Atwin’s crossing, the party launched a process calling for Paul to denounce her senior adviser or face a non-confidence vote. An arbitrator decided that the Green Party’s Federal Council could not cast a non-confidence vote or review. This led to the council filing a legal motion to have it overturned and keeping a legal battle going.

The infighting, however, did not stop. Paul criticized a letter that was written to her by members of the party’s federal council as “racist” and “sexist.”

As election day neared, Paul was hit with a few more challenges, including candidates who did not want her to campaign with them, troubles with the party’s finances, and a shortage of candidates. The Greens were unable to nominate a full slate of candidates for the Sept. 20 election, falling nearly 100 short of the 338 ridings across the country.

That did not sit well with former party leader Elizabeth May, who comfortably won re-election.

May said she’s “never seen the party so unprepared for an election,” while also referencing the future of the party.

“There are certainly issues the party will be discussing internally,” she said, noting that there would be a post-mortem done to decide how to move forward.

Come election day, things took a turn for the worse for the Greens. Their share of the popular vote dwindled to 2.32 per cent in 2021 from 6.55 per cent in 2019. Support for the Greens fell to just under 400,000 votes in 2021, down from nearly 1.2 million in 2019.