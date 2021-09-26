21-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder after altercation in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal altercation in Mississauga on Saturday, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation at a home on Glen Erin Drive, near Britannia Road, around 10:45 a.m.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man suffered life-threatening injuries and later died despite attempts by first responders to render first aid.

Officers said a 21-year-old Mississauga man has since been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

