Crime

21-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder after altercation in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 10:42 am
Police at the scene of the homicide on Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the homicide on Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal altercation in Mississauga on Saturday, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation at a home on Glen Erin Drive, near Britannia Road, around 10:45 a.m.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man suffered life-threatening injuries and later died despite attempts by first responders to render first aid.

Read more: Man dead after altercation at home in Mississauga, police say

Officers said a 21-year-old Mississauga man has since been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
