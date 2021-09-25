QB Harris removed from Elks six-game injured list

The Edmonton Elks welcomed back their number one quarterback to the practice field Saturday, as Trevor Harris was removed from a six-game injured list and was added to the team’s active roster.

Harris was placed on the list Sept. 16 and missed the Elks last game on Sept. 18 at home against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with what the club called a neck injury. Harris first suffered the injury during the Labour Day rematch and said it’s a relief to get back on the field after going through an uncomfortable period of time.

“I wondered last week, when will I feel okay,” Harris said. “I started working with a chiropractor and the training staff here has done an amazing job working with the soft tissue in my neck. Dr. Naidu has been great and I’m just trusting what they have been telling from the imaging. I just started to feel a lot better. One day I woke up and said, man I’m starting to feel like myself again. So, it’s been refreshing.”

Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris discusses his return from a neck/head injury on Saturday

After Friday’s practice, Elks head coach Jamie Elizondo declared Taylor Cornelius as the starter for Tuesday’s game in Ottawa against the Redblacks. Harris did only light work on the field Saturday.

Elizondo was asked if there’s a chance Harris will play or even start on Tuesday.

“We’ll see. It’s good to have number seven back out here and throwing,” Elizondo said. “He did some individual work today so we will see how he felt after indy and how he felt today. It looks to me that he looks pretty good, but we’ll make a decision on what’s best for the team and for him.”

Elizondo said it’s possible Harris would be able to play on Tuesday with limited reps in practice. Taylor Cornelius took the majority of starting quarterback reps at practice on Saturday.

As far as the neck injury is concerned, Harris said his memory after suffering the injury against the Stampeders is a little foggy.

“I remember the second half…there’s just parts of the game where I didn’t remember,” Harris said. “I remember exactly when (the injury) happened. It was during the rematch in the second quarter. For whatever reason, somebody brought up something that happened during the game and I was like, man usually I remember the game in great detail. But I feel great now. The past is the past and I’m just thankful I’m feeling pretty darn good.”

The team will have one more on-field practice on Sunday before heading to Ottawa on Monday where they will face the Redblacks on Tuesday.

You can hear Tuesday’s game on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m.