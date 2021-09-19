Elks still winless at home after losing 37-22 to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22 Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Blue Bombers (6-1) have won four games in a row while the Elks (2-4) have lost two straight.

Winnipeg got off to a blazing start by scoring on its first drive, going 80 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Zach Collaros to Darvin Adams.

Collaros went 19 of 24 passing for 252 yards, a TD and an interception.

The Bombers doubled their lead on their next drive as Nic Demski ploughed his way through several defenders for a 21-yard rushing major to make it 14-0.

Edmonton got back into the game midway through the second thanks to a Christian Rector fumble recovery on the Bombers’ nine-yard-line, leading to a James Wilder Jr. touchdown run.

Elks rookie quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 243 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Elks remain winless in four games at home this season.

(The Canadian Press)