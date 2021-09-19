Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks still winless at home after losing 37-22 to Winnipeg

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 2:20 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) makes the throw against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, September 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) makes the throw against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, September 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22 Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Blue Bombers (6-1) have won four games in a row while the Elks (2-4) have lost two straight.

LISTEN BELOW: Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo

Winnipeg got off to a blazing start by scoring on its first drive, going 80 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Zach Collaros to Darvin Adams.

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros went 19 of 24 passing for 252 yards, a TD and an interception.

The Bombers doubled their lead on their next drive as Nic Demski ploughed his way through several defenders for a 21-yard rushing major to make it 14-0.

Edmonton got back into the game midway through the second thanks to a Christian Rector fumble recovery on the Bombers’ nine-yard-line, leading to a James Wilder Jr. touchdown run.

Elks rookie quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 243 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

LISTEN BELOW: Taylor Cornelius

The Elks remain winless in four games at home this season.

(The Canadian Press)

Advertisement
Winnipeg Blue Bombers tagEdmonton Elks tagBlue Bombers tagBombers tagZach Collaros tagElks tagTaylor Cornelius tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers