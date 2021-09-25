SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

P.E.I. residents advised to avoid non-essential travel outside of the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick reinstates state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations' New Brunswick reinstates state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
New Brunswick’s emergency order is being reinstated as of midnight, as health officials try to get the fourth wave of COVID-19 under control. Tim Roszell reports.

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer is advising residents of the province to avoid travelling off the Island unless their trip is necessary.

In a news release today, Dr. Heather Morrison says rising COVID-19 case numbers in Atlantic Canada and across the country mean Island residents should “carefully consider” travel at this time.

The province reported one new case of the virus and currently has 40 active infections.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 new death, 61 new cases as state of emergency goes into effect

Officials also say there will be increased testing at points of entry for vaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals travelling to P.E.I. from within Atlantic Canada and for Islanders returning home.

People travelling to the Island who are not vaccinated will still be required to self-isolate for eight days with a negative test on day eight.

Read more: Lifting COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick was ‘not the right decision’: doctor

With rising case numbers in neighbouring New Brunswick, officials say anyone who has travelled to that province for less than 48 hours will be asked to be tested on the fourth and eighth day after they return, while anyone who stayed more than 48 hours will be asked to be tested at entry points and again on day four and day eight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
