SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec warns against fake COVID-19 vaccine passport apps in circulation

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal government offers military aid to help combat Alberta’s brutal COVID-19 surge' Federal government offers military aid to help combat Alberta’s brutal COVID-19 surge
WATCH: Federal government offers military aid to help combat Alberta's brutal COVID-19 surge

Quebec officials are warning people to be wary of phone apps designed deliberately to mimic the look of the app used for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The provincial health ministry issued a statement Saturday saying the visual developed for the VaxiCode app has been copied and used in look-alike apps approved for download on Google Play.

The statement says authorities have contacted Google to have the look-alike apps removed from its app store.

READ MORE: NACI backs 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

Officials say this has no effect on the security or integrity of the government’s VaxiCode app — which does not contain ads and doesn’t require access to the phone camera, unlike the mimic apps.

The government’s release said people need to make sure that when downloading the correct app, to search for the exact “VaxiCode” name on app stores with no accents and no words before or after.

Story continues below advertisement

As for merchants who download the verification version, the goverment says they need to download “VaxiCode Verif,” also without accents or words before or after.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests' COVID-19: Quebec passes law to restrict anti-vaccine protests
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagQuebec tagVaccine tagFraud tagvaccine passport tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tagpassport app tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers