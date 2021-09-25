‘Arrests are expected’ say climate protesters ahead of Vancouver protest

Send this page to someone via email

Climate activists say they’re prepared to be arrested during an act of civil disobedience in Vancouver on Saturday.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver was planning to block the intersection of Broadway and Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The action will follow a family-friendly event at a nearby park.

“As the day progresses there will be civil disobedience and arrests are expected,” Brent Eichler, Extinction Rebellion member and president of Unifor Local 950 said in a media release.

“The government has failed to act on the climate crisis and provide a safe & livable future for future generations, and so it is a moral imperative we act, and engage in non violent civil disobedience.”

3:32 UN climate change report warns climate crisis is worsening UN climate change report warns climate crisis is worsening – Aug 10, 2021

The group says Saturday’s protest is part of a lead-up to a “Canada-wide rebellion” starting in October.

On Friday, an unrelated youth-led group of climate activists rallied at Jack Poole Plaza before marching through downtown.

Read more: What a renewed Trudeau minority government means for climate policy in Canada

In August, the United Nations panel on climate change warned that human-caused climate change was dangerously close to running out of control.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Earth is already facing extreme weather events due to greenhouse gas emissions, and the planet will exceed key warming milestones of 1.5 degrees Celcius and 2 degrees Celcius within the coming century, with potentially irreversible results.

