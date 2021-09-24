Menu

Environment

Hundreds join youth-led climate action rallies in Vancouver, Victoria

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 4:44 pm
Youth hold a sign calling for a green COVID-19 recovery at a protest in Vancouver on Friday. View image in full screen
Youth hold a sign calling for a green COVID-19 recovery at a protest in Vancouver on Friday. Global News

Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver and Victoria on Friday for a youth-led rally calling for urgent action on climate change.

The events were part of scores of similar rallies worldwide, a part of the Fridays for Future climate strike movement started by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Read more: What a renewed Trudeau minority government means for climate policy in Canada

Students and adults gathered at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver and the provincial legislature in Victoria.

“We just elected a new federal government and this is a key point in time to pressure the new government into taking climate action,” co-organizer and Port Moody Grade 11 student Amber Leung told Global News.

“We see it affecting our future very directly. Because now our generation only thinks about the future … there’s so much uncertainty as to what it’s going to turn out like since we haven’t seen any real action in the past few years.”

Story continues below advertisement

In August, the United Nations panel on climate change warned that human-caused climate change was dangerously close to running out of control.

Read more: ‘Code red for humanity’: Climate change spiraling out of control, U.N. report says

The latest report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that greenhouse gas emissions have already led to extreme weather events, and that Earth will exceed key warming milestones of 1.5C and 2C within the coming century without urgent action.

The newly-elected federal Liberal government has promised to end subsidies and public financing for the oil and gas industry and require companies in the sector to cut methane emissions to by 75 per cent 2012 levels in the next nine years as a part of their platform on climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Weather disasters becoming more common across the globe, UN report indicates

Emissions have risen in Canada every year since the Liberals were elected in 2015 according to government statistics.

Leung said demonstrators want the government to stop all fossil fuel expansion, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, and implement funding for a “just transition” to green energy and COVID-19 recovery.

They’re also calling on the government to act on all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action on Indigenous rights.

