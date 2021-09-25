Menu

Crime

Man dead after altercation at home in Mississauga, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 12:35 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is dead after an altercation at a home in Mississauga, Peel police say.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Police say Hamilton’s 15th homicide of 2021 was a shooting in the city centre

Police said there was an altercation between two men at a home on Glen Erin Drive and one of the men died.

One man was taken into custody, police said.

Peel police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

