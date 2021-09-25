Man dead after altercation at home in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after an altercation at a home in Mississauga, Peel police say.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there was an altercation between two men at a home on Glen Erin Drive and one of the men died.

One man was taken into custody, police said.

Peel police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

