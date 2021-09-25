Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 23-year-old Toronto man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 11:14 am
Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Hurley is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Hurley is seen in this undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Toronto man.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Thirty Ninth and James streets, south of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line, after 6 a.m. Aug. 27 for a medical complaint.

Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Hurley was found lying in the intersection and had “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem exam determined that he died from gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Saturday, officers said 36-year-old Zachary Barton was arrested Friday and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged with Toronto police officer’s murder granted bail' Suspect charged with Toronto police officer’s murder granted bail
Suspect charged with Toronto police officer’s murder granted bail
