Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 23-year-old Toronto man

Police say a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Toronto man.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Thirty Ninth and James streets, south of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line, after 6 a.m. Aug. 27 for a medical complaint.

Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Hurley was found lying in the intersection and had “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem exam determined that he died from gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Saturday, officers said 36-year-old Zachary Barton was arrested Friday and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

