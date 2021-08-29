23-year-old Toronto homicide victim died from gunshot wounds: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man who was found injured in an Etobicoke intersection early Friday died from gunshot wounds.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to the intersection of Thirty Ninth and James streets, south of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line, after 6 a.m. Aug. 27 for a medical complaint.

The statement said a man was found lying in the intersection and had “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem exam was conducted on Saturday and it was determined that the victim, identified as Toronto resident Adrian Hurley, died from gunshots.

Officers are now investigating and are looking to speak to anyone with information or video footage from the area.

They’re asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

