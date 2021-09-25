Ontario reports 640 COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 640 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 583,275.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 485 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 155 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 821 cases were reported, meaning the 7-day average continues to drop.

Ten additional deaths were also announced on Sept. 25, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,698. Officials said six of the 10 deaths occurred within the past month, while four occurred more than one month ago and were added due to data cleaning.

A total of 567,994 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 794.

More than 33,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 17,923,493 tests and 17,275 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.9 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report when it was 1.8 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.5 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 178 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by 15), 128 of whom are on a ventilator (down by six).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 171 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while seven are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 21,614,205 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 47,871. Of those, 17,194 were first doses and 30,677 were second doses.

In Ontario, 85.7 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 80.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

