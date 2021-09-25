SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Loosened capacity limits at some Ontario venues now in effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2021 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to increase capacity limits at sports arenas' Ontario to increase capacity limits at sports arenas
WATCH ABOVE: The province has allowed an increase in capacity limits at sporting venues, including Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre. As Shallima Maharaj reports, this move comes at a pivotal time for the Jays and MLSE.

Loosened capacity limits are now in effect at certain Ontario venues where proof of vaccination is required including arenas, stadiums, concert halls and theatres.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, says the change is due to key public health measures stabilizing in recent days.

The province says capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.

Read more: Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena among Ontario facilities to see major capacity limit increase

Indoor cinemas, concert venues, sporting events, banquet halls, convention centres, racing venues, and film studios will have capacity limits of up to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

That means more fans at Toronto Blue Jays games when they take on the New York Yankees in a crucial three-game set next week as they chase a playoff berth.

More fans will also be allowed at Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs games as the N-H-L’s pre-season begins soon.

Click to play video: 'Small businesses in Ontario say new capacity limits won’t help their recovery' Small businesses in Ontario say new capacity limits won’t help their recovery
© 2021 The Canadian Press
