COVID-19: Loosened capacity limits at some Ontario venues now in effect

Loosened capacity limits are now in effect at certain Ontario venues where proof of vaccination is required including arenas, stadiums, concert halls and theatres.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, says the change is due to key public health measures stabilizing in recent days.

The province says capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.

Indoor cinemas, concert venues, sporting events, banquet halls, convention centres, racing venues, and film studios will have capacity limits of up to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

That means more fans at Toronto Blue Jays games when they take on the New York Yankees in a crucial three-game set next week as they chase a playoff berth.

More fans will also be allowed at Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs games as the N-H-L’s pre-season begins soon.