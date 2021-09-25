1 dead, 2 suffering life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton early Saturday.

Police tweeted that emergency crews were called at 12:23 a.m. to the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

Officers said there was a collision involving two vehicles, one of which was a transport truck.

The truck was reported to be on fire.

Police said one victim died and two others were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours, but have since reopened.

Update:

– Three persons with life threatening injuries

– Roadways in area of Bramalea Rd and Steeles Ave intersection to be closed for several hours

– Major Collision investigators onscene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 25, 2021