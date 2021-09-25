Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 suffering life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 9:57 am
The scene of the crash in Brampton. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in Brampton. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton early Saturday.

Police tweeted that emergency crews were called at 12:23 a.m. to the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

Officers said there was a collision involving two vehicles, one of which was a transport truck.

Read more: Cyclist found dead in Milton matches description of missing 81-year-old man from Mississauga: police

The truck was reported to be on fire.

Police said one victim died and two others were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours, but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Collision on Highway 7 in Havelock leaves one person dead' Collision on Highway 7 in Havelock leaves one person dead
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagpeel regional police tagpeel police tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagBramalea Road and Steeles Avenue tagBramalea Road and Steeles Avenue crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers