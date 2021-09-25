1 dead, 2 suffering life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton early Saturday.
Police tweeted that emergency crews were called at 12:23 a.m. to the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.
Officers said there was a collision involving two vehicles, one of which was a transport truck.
Read more: Cyclist found dead in Milton matches description of missing 81-year-old man from Mississauga: police
The truck was reported to be on fire.
Police said one victim died and two others were taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours, but have since reopened.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments