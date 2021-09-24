Man wanted in 2019 Edmonton homicide arrested in Albania

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in regards to a 2019 homicide in south Edmonton has been arrested in Albania, police said Friday.

Gearard Wright, 20, was killed shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019 after a fight outside of an apartment near 24 Avenue and 104 Street.

Read more: Man stabbed to death outside south Edmonton apartment building victim of homicide

Police said the investigation recently led them to Artin Korca, 21.

In February of this year, Interpol issued a request to law enforcement around the world to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action called a Red Notice.

On Aug. 8, Korca was arrested at an Albanian border crossing and officials granted extradition.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment – Jan 21, 2019

On Sept. 23, Edmonton homicide detectives took custody of Korca in Tirana, Albania and brought him back to Edmonton. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Korca is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 27.