Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in 2019 Edmonton homicide arrested in Albania

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 24, 2021 4:17 pm
Police tape surrounds an area outside a southwest Edmonton apartment building. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds an area outside a southwest Edmonton apartment building. Global News

A man wanted in regards to a 2019 homicide in south Edmonton has been arrested in Albania, police said Friday.

Gearard Wright, 20, was killed shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019 after a fight outside of an apartment near 24 Avenue and 104 Street.

Read more: Man stabbed to death outside south Edmonton apartment building victim of homicide

Police said the investigation recently led them to Artin Korca, 21.

In February of this year, Interpol issued a request to law enforcement around the world to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action called a Red Notice.

On Aug. 8, Korca was arrested at an Albanian border crossing and officials granted extradition.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment' Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment
Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment – Jan 21, 2019

On Sept. 23, Edmonton homicide detectives took custody of Korca in Tirana, Albania and brought him back to Edmonton. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Korca is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 27.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagErmineskin tagEdmonton homicide Albania tagEdmonton homicide suspect arrested Albania tagErmineskin Place homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers