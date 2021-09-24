SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue to rise as Sask. announces 5 new deaths

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video: '‘It does feel like a bit of a deflection of blame’: Sask. doctors feel slighted by premier’s messaging to medical professionals' ‘It does feel like a bit of a deflection of blame’: Sask. doctors feel slighted by premier’s messaging to medical professionals
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made a comment at a news conference Tuesday that isn't sitting well with medical front-line workers.

Saskatchewan is entering the final weekend of September 2021 with another broken record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Friday, the provincial government announced there were 276 people in Saskatchewan hospitals due to COVID-19, making it the fourth consecutive day the province has set a new record on that front.

Of the 276 people in hospitals, 61 are in intensive care units, which also makes for a new ICU record.

Health officials announced Friday that five more residents who tested positive for the virus had died, bringing the provincial death toll to 663.

Read more: Saskatchewan sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccination shots

Saskatchewan is reporting 528 new infections, pushing the provincial reported total to 63,402 cases.

New cases were located in the following zones:

  • far northwest (37)
  • far northeast (18)
  • northwest (96)
  • north central (57)
  • northeast (16)
  • Saskatoon (96)
  • central west (15)
  • central east (20)
  • Regina (48)
  • southwest (28)
  • south central (32)
  • southeast (34)

On the recovery side, the province has announced 503 new recoveries, bringing the provincial total to 59,005 since the pandemic began.

Active cases have increased to 4,734 from 4,715 on Thursday.

The province’s seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases is at 478, or 39.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Read more: ‘Be careful’: Regina grandmother of hospitalized 5-year-old pleads for caution against COVID-19

According to health officials, less than one-third or 31.6 per cent of new cases are in the age category of 20-to-39. In addition, less than one in five people or 18.4 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

Regarding COVID tests, health workers reported 3,957 new tests on Friday.

The government noted that more than 130 more people rolled up their sleeves to receive a COVID-19 vaccine compared to Thursday’s numbers with 5,066 new reported doses on Friday.

There are 725,237 fully vaccinated residents in the province.

Click to play video: 'Best way to keep kids in school, protect those under 12 is for adults to get COVID-19 vaccination: Dr. Njoo' Best way to keep kids in school, protect those under 12 is for adults to get COVID-19 vaccination: Dr. Njoo
