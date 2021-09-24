Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

North-end high-rise retrofit adds to Hamilton’s affordable housing supply

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 24, 2021 4:11 pm
A retrofitted high-rise in Hamilton's north end provides 146 affordable housing units for seniors. View image in full screen
A retrofitted high-rise in Hamilton's north end provides 146 affordable housing units for seniors. Ken Mann

A $34-million retrofit of an 18-storey high-rise has resulted in 146 new affordable housing units for seniors in Hamilton’s north end.

City and federal government representatives cut the ribbon on Friday morning to mark completion of the project on MacNab Street North, overlooking the west harbour.

Newly elected Liberal MP Chad Collins, the outgoing president of CityHousing Hamilton’s board of directors, says it’s one step towards restoration of Hamilton’s stock of affordable housing units.

“Unfortunately, there are other 500 MacNabs here in Hamilton,” says Collins, “and I know that all three levels of government will continue to work on strategies and partnerships that make projects like this a reality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Collins adds that the MacNab Street North retrofit creates a first-class building from what was a “property standards nightmare.”

Going forward, he says residents “don’t have to worry about whether the elevator works, they don’t have to worry about whether their window’s leaking, or whether the roof is leaking.”

Read more: Hamilton affordable housing renovation project secures $10M from national housing strategy

Filomena Tassi, Liberal MP for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, says Ottawa invested $17 million in the project because it met many of her government’s objectives.

She says that includes “helping seniors live well, and in dignity, creating more affordable housing and achieving ever-higher levels of sustainability.”

“In fact, this retrofit,” says Tassi “aims to achieve 75 per cent energy savings, and a reduction in carbon emissions of 94 per cent.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Affordable Housing taghousing crisis tagHamilton affordable housing tagSeniors Housing tagHamilton housing tagCityHousing Hamilton tagHamilton seniors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers