North-end high-rise retrofit adds to Hamilton’s affordable housing supply

A $34-million retrofit of an 18-storey high-rise has resulted in 146 new affordable housing units for seniors in Hamilton’s north end.

City and federal government representatives cut the ribbon on Friday morning to mark completion of the project on MacNab Street North, overlooking the west harbour.

Newly elected Liberal MP Chad Collins, the outgoing president of CityHousing Hamilton’s board of directors, says it’s one step towards restoration of Hamilton’s stock of affordable housing units.

“Unfortunately, there are other 500 MacNabs here in Hamilton,” says Collins, “and I know that all three levels of government will continue to work on strategies and partnerships that make projects like this a reality.”

Today @JasonFarrHamOnt , @FilomenaTassi, Chad Collins (Councillor and MP elect), and myself cut the ribbon at 500 Macnab Street North Ken Soble Tower which has 146 units dedicated to affordable senior units! pic.twitter.com/XxVqZxPYr4 — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) September 24, 2021

Collins adds that the MacNab Street North retrofit creates a first-class building from what was a “property standards nightmare.”

Going forward, he says residents “don’t have to worry about whether the elevator works, they don’t have to worry about whether their window’s leaking, or whether the roof is leaking.”

Filomena Tassi, Liberal MP for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, says Ottawa invested $17 million in the project because it met many of her government’s objectives.

She says that includes “helping seniors live well, and in dignity, creating more affordable housing and achieving ever-higher levels of sustainability.”

“In fact, this retrofit,” says Tassi “aims to achieve 75 per cent energy savings, and a reduction in carbon emissions of 94 per cent.”