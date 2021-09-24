Charges laid after man commits sex offence in front of mother, daughter in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police have charged a 26-year-old man accused of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl and her mother in Innisfil, Ont.

According to police, the man was outside the mother and girl’s home in northeast Innisfil on Sept. 11 at about 10 p.m.

On Friday at about 6 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Danby, from Innisfil, and searched his residence.

Danby was charged with exposure to a person under 16 and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or other similar crimes can contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Peterborough Global News Update 2: August 6, 2020 Peterborough Global News Update 2: August 6, 2020