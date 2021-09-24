Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man commits sex offence in front of mother, daughter in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 4:17 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a 26-year-old man accused of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl and her mother in Innisfil, Ont.

According to police, the man was outside the mother and girl’s home in northeast Innisfil on Sept. 11 at about 10 p.m.

Read more: Break-in at Bradford, Ont. home prompts investigation, South Simcoe police say

On Friday at about 6 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Danby, from Innisfil, and searched his residence.

Danby was charged with exposure to a person under 16 and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or other similar crimes can contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040.

