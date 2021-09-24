Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 arrested after gun and drugs discovered in van at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 4:23 pm
Vehicles crossing the Peace Bridge between the United States and Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - David Duprey.
Vehicles crossing the Peace Bridge between the United States and Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - David Duprey. David Duprey/ AP / The Canadian Press

Three Canadians returning to the country from the U.S. were arrested at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., overnight Thursday in connection with a number of possession offences.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said the accused attempted to bring a firearm, imitation firearms and suspected drugs into Canada around 11 p.m. on Wednesday but were detained by Canada Border Services agents (CBSA) after a search of the Dodge Caravan they arrived in.

Read more: Officers use stun gun on suspect evading arrest in St. Catharines

A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, are facing four charges each in connection with the firearm. The male is facing two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order.

A 34-year-old Fort Erie man faces seven charges tied to the firearm as well as possession of an illicit drug and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused are expected in a St. Catharines court on Sept. 27.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County' 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County
14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagCBSA tagSt. Catharines tagCanada-U.S. Border tagNiagara Region tagCanadian Border Services Agency tagweapons charges tagFort Erie tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagpeace bridge tagarrest at the border tagarrest at the peace bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers