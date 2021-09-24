3 arrested after gun and drugs discovered in van at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie

Three Canadians returning to the country from the U.S. were arrested at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., overnight Thursday in connection with a number of possession offences.
Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said the accused attempted to bring a firearm, imitation firearms and suspected drugs into Canada around 11 p.m. on Wednesday but were detained by Canada Border Services agents (CBSA) after a search of the Dodge Caravan they arrived in.
A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, are facing four charges each in connection with the firearm. The male is facing two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order.
A 34-year-old Fort Erie man faces seven charges tied to the firearm as well as possession of an illicit drug and failing to comply with a release order.
The accused are expected in a St. Catharines court on Sept. 27.
The investigation is ongoing.
