Crime

Officers use stun gun on suspect evading arrest in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 10:21 am
Officers use stun gun on suspect evading arrest in St. Catharines - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell/Global News

Niagara police say a stun gun was used to stop a suspect from fleeing officers in a stolen truck on Wednesday morning in St. Catharines.

Investigators say the man was discovered sleeping in 2008 GMC Sierra pick up truck in the area of Spring Street near Queenston as officers checked out a report of an impaired driver.

When awakened by police, the man refused to exit the vehicle and tried to drive away.

Police investigate 'indecent acts' on Hamilton's Red Hill Trail

An officer discharged a conductive energy weapon and the man was removed from the truck. He was hit again with the stun gun when he resisted arrest, according to police.

Detectives say the truck was stolen four days ago from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A 31-year-old man from St Catharines is facing nine charges including fleeing from officers, resisting arrest, and multiple possession-related offences tied to stolen property and illicit drugs.

He’s since been released from hospital and expected at a St. Catharines court in December, according to police.

