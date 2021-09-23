Police investigate ‘indecent acts’ on Hamilton’s Red Hill Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police want to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to two different victims in two separate incidents in the city’s east end.

Investigators say the suspect reportedly revealed himself to one victim on Aug. 12 and the other on Sept. 22 on the Red Hill Trail close to the Glendale Falls entrance near Old Mud Road.

Both occurrences happened between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“In the last instance, the suspect was wearing a yellow hoody and bright blue sweat pants,” police said in a release.

“At this time, investigators are asking any residents in the area to review their video surveillance for any footage that may assist with these investigations.”

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, with short cut light brown hair and scruffy facial hair, approximately six feet tall, and “chubby.”

In light of the incidents, investigators offered up tips on staying safe when using the city’s trails or walking paths:

walk/run along trails with a partner when possible

tell someone the route you are taking and the anticipated length of time you will be gone

avoid poorly lit paths or running/walking when it is dark

stick to populated paths when running/walking/cycling

carry a cellphone and/or personal alarm device

run without headphones

if you are confronted, be loud and shout for help

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to reach out to Hamilton police.